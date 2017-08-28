19 Year Old Woman Identified In Death At Vegas Extended-Stay

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities have identified 19-year-old woman who died after an argument at an extended-stay hotel southeast of downtown Las Vegas.
The Clark County coroner said Monday that Rakell Ronae Smith of Las Vegas was pronounced dead late Friday at Desert Springs Hospital after police were called to an apartment at a complex on Boulder Highway near Flamingo Road.
A report on her cause of death could take several weeks.
Police Officer Laura Meltzer says investigators interviewed several people who were at the apartment before officers were called, but no one was immediately arrested.
