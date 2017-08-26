Fire Crews Douse Blaze at Westgate Casino

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Firefighters doused a 2-alarm fire at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino late Saturday afternoon after black smoke billowed from the lower portion of the hotel.
Clark County Fire Deputy Chief John Steinbeck said in an e-mail that the fire involved two exterior balconies and spread into one hotel room. He said the building’s sprinkler system and firefighters extinguished the flames as the third and fourth floors were evacuated.
Steinbeck said more than 70 firefighters responded to the blaze.
The cause of the flames is under investigation and no injuries were reported.