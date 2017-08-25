Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Summerlin Hospital Hosting Cancer Resource Fair

Cancer patient Terry Meyer reads a book while receiving chemotherapy treatment. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

SUMMERLIN, NV (KXNT) – Summerlin Hospital is hosting an information event focused on cancer related resources in our community. The event is Saturday, August 26, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., with doors opening at 8:40 a.m. It will be held at Summerlin Hospital’s main lobby, located at 657 N. Town Center Drive.

There will be special activities like a skin cancer prevention lecture, someone will speak about melanoma, and an expert will speak about diet and what super foods cancer patients should eat.

There will also be what’s called “a look good feel better” presentation by the American Cancer Society, and also massage therapy and Reiki by the Caring Place, which is a program of Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation.

Representatives from oncology offices, support groups, The Caring Place, and Professional Case Management, which works with former Nevada Test Site employees, nuclear weapon workers, and uranium workers on cancer related issues.

