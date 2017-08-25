Rosen Makes Statement Ahead Of Women’s Equality Day

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On Friday, Congresswoman Jacky Rosen (NV-03) released the following statement ahead of Women’s Equality Day, commemorated on August 26, to celebrate the 97th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, when women were given the right to vote.

“As we celebrate women in America gaining the right to vote, we must also recognize the work that still needs to be done to achieve full equality for women in this country,” said Congresswoman Rosen.

“Nearly 100 years after the passage of the 19th Amendment, women now make up nearly half of the U.S. workforce and represent the majority of graduates from college. However, women still face a host of challenges preventing us from reaching our fullest potential including lack of access to affordable health care, quality child care, and paid family leave.

“In Nevada and around the country, women still aren’t earning equal pay for equal work, and women of color in particular are facing outrageous wage discrimination. As someone who built my career as a computer programmer, it disappoints me to know that women are still underrepresented in STEM jobs, a disparity that contributes to the wage gap. We need to work together in Congress to fight for policies that level the playing field and give every woman in this country a chance to achieve real economic security and full equality.”