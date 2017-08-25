Police: Man Arrested for Sexually Abusing Three Children

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A 45-year-old man was behind bars and facing sexual assault and kidnapping charges after allegedly abusing three children — and police believe there may be more victims, authorities said.
Tegrin Shelley was arrested on six counts of lewdness with a minor under 14, 2 counts of sexual assault against a minor under 16 and kidnapping of a minor, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Shelley was arrested following an investigation launched in August about sexual abuse committed against three juveniles.
During the course of the investigation, detectives also determined there was the possibility that Shelley had victimized other children as well.
Shelley was booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
Anyone with information about the case or any possible victims of Shelley were asked to contact the LVMPD Sexual Abuse Detail at 702-828-3421.