Major Road Closure This Weekend In Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Get ready for another road closure this weekend.
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Martin Luther King Boulevard between Mineral Avenue and Bonanza Road in downtown Las Vegas from 10 p.m., August 25, through 6 a.m., August 28.
The temporary closure is needed for bridge demolition and construction as part of Project Neon. That’s the neaary $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue. Drivers should always use caution while traveling through the work zone, heed construction signs and take alternate routes if possible.
You can also check out NDOT’s social media for updates. Use NDOTProjectNeon.com or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone and tablet app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).
But the road work doesn’t stop along Martin Luther King Boulevard. NDOT will also be making nightly bridge deck repairs along south bound Interstate 15 from D Street to Charleston Boulevard from August 26 through August 28 in Las Vegas, which will result in the following impacts:
*Saturday Night-Sunday Morning
NDOT will close inside two lanes along south bound I-15 between D Street and Charleston Boulevard from 9 p.m., August 26, until 4 a.m., August 27.
*Sunday Night-Monday Morning
NDOT will close the number three outside lane along south bound I-15 between D Street and Charleston Boulevard from 9 p.m., August 27, until 4 a.m., August 28.
Drivers should use caution when going through any cone zone area, watch closely for construction signs and workers, and take different route if yoku can.