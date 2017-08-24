Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Officials Strengthen Downtown Las Vegas Security

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 19: A general view of a show playing on the Viva Vision LED screen canopy at the Fremont Street Experience July 19, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Fremont Street Experience file photo by Ethan Miller / Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas officials have added additional security measures in the downtown area following the deadly attack in Spain where 13 people were killed by a van.

Fremont Street Experience President and CEO Patrick Hughes says yellow K-Rail barriers were placed at segments of the Fremont Street pedestrian mall this week where traffic flows alongside busy pedestrian walkways. The barriers were supplied by the City of Las Vegas, who manages the downtown tourist attraction. Hughes says the barriers are temporary while officials continue to discuss more permanent security features.

The move comes as thousands of visitors are expected to come to the city to watch the Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr. fight.

Clark County is also looking to add new security features to the Strip, including 700 steel bollards by early October.

