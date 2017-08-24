Local Man Gets 11 Years For Jewelry Store Robbery

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas man was sentenced on Thursday to 135 months in prison and five years of supervised release for robbing a coin and jewelry store while pointing a gun at the elderly store owner and a customer, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.
23 year old Noah Patrick Fields, pleaded guilty on May 17, 2017, to one count of interference with commerce by robbery and one count of use of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. United States District Judge James C. Mahan presided over the sentencing hearing.
According to the plea agreement, Fields admitted that on October 14, 2016, he and a co-conspirator robbed Fremont Coin Company, a coin and jewelry store at 3375 Glen Avenue in Las Vegas, at gunpoint. Fields admitted that he held the 90-year old store owner and a customer at gunpoint while his partner in crime stole $3,500 in cash and about $42,424 worth of valuable coins and silver and gold bullion from the front display case.
This criminal case was investigated by the FBI and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, as part of the Safe Streets Task Force and Project Safe Neighborhoods program. Assistant U.S. Attorney Kilby Macfadden prosecuted the case.