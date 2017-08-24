Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Fire Damages East Side Mobile Home

Filed Under: Fire, Las Vegas firefighters, North Lamb Blvd., Villa Borega Mobile Home Park
Photo courtesy Las Vegas Fire and Rescue

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas firefighters responded to the Villa Borega Mobile Home Park, located at 1111 N. Lamb Boulevard at 4:25 a.m. Thursday. On arrival flames and smoke were showing from the front door of a one story double-wide mobile home.

Firefighters had the fire under control in less than ten minutes.

No one was home at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The fire damaged the living room and kitchen, the rest of the home had heavy heat and smoke damage. Damage is estimated at $75,000.

There were no injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen