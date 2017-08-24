Fire Damages East Side Mobile Home

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas firefighters responded to the Villa Borega Mobile Home Park, located at 1111 N. Lamb Boulevard at 4:25 a.m. Thursday. On arrival flames and smoke were showing from the front door of a one story double-wide mobile home.
Firefighters had the fire under control in less than ten minutes.
No one was home at the time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The fire damaged the living room and kitchen, the rest of the home had heavy heat and smoke damage. Damage is estimated at $75,000.
There were no injuries.