Coronado High Custodian Arrested for Campus Thefts

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A 17-year veteran custodian at Coronado High School was arrested and charged with several felony and misdemeanor counts after allegedly stealing items from the school, authorities said.
The Clark County School District Police Department arrested 48-year old Betty Seward on multiple theft-related charges Wednesday, CCSD Police Capt. Ken Young said. The arrest stems from an investigation of missing items at Coronado, where Seward worked as a custodian since April 2000.
Seward was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on seven felony and four misdemeanor theft charges. She was removed from the school pending possible termination.