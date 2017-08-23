Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Trump to Call for ‘New Unity’ in Reno Speech

US President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a "Make America Great Again" rally in Phoenix, Arizona, on August 22, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is set to speak at an American Legion convention and the White House says he plans to talk about seeking “a new unity.”

The White House says the president — in his speech later Wednesday in Reno — will say it’s “time to heal the wounds that have divided us and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us.”

Look for Trump to say: “We are one people, with one home, and one flag.”

The Nevada appearance is coming after Trump’s rally Tuesday night in Phoenix, when he lashed out at the media and criticized Arizona’s two Republican senators.

Trump has pushed back against media coverage of his response to the violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists.

