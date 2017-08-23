Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Tarkanian Endorses Pardon For Sheriff Arpaio

PHOENIX - APRIL 29: Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio speaks to participants of the Border Security Expo on April 29, 2010 in Phoenix, Arizona. Arpaio, promoted by his supporters as "America's Toughest Sheriff", voiced his support for Arizona's new immigration enforcement law. His deputies conduct frequent sweeps to arrest undocumented immigrants in his county, which includes the state capitol Phoenix. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)
(Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Republican United States Senate candidate Danny Tarkanian endorsed the possibility of President Trump pardoning Sheriff Joe Arpaio. The President hinted Tuesday night at the Arizona rally that he was considering a pardon of Sheriff Jo Arpaio. On Wednesday, Tarkanian’s camp is reporting that some media outlets are reporting that Senator Dean Heller announced his opposition to the pardon.

Danny Tarkanian released the following statement:

“The President had very good things to say about Sheriff Joe Arpaio last night (Tuesday) in Arizona and if he makes the decision to pardon Arpaio, then I will strongly endorse and support that decision. It is wrong for Dean Heller to publicly oppose the President’s action even before the President has formally announced his decision.

The President has the legal ability to pardon anyone, and the Sheriff was simply doing his job. I publicly call on Dean Heller to publicly explain his opposition to this potential pardon.

I stand with President Trump today and will continue to stand with him as Nevada’s next U.S. Senator.”

Danny Tarkanian is a Republican running for the United States Senate seat in Nevada. He is challenging Dean Heller, Nevada’s incumbent U.S. Senator, in the Republican primary. Tarkanian is the son of Jerry Tarkanian, legendary UNLV basketball coach, and Lois Tarkanian, Las Vegas city councilwoman for Ward 1. The Tarkanian for Senate website is TarkNV.com.

 

**note–KXNT reached out for comment regarding this article from Senator Dean Heller. He has not returned our phone calls.

