Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Officials Propose Raising Red Rock Canyon Park Fees

Filed Under: bureau of land management, Las Vegas news, park fees, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area
Red Rock Canyon Nevada USA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management is considering raising the entrance fees for the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas.

Currently, the park charges $7 for drivers and $3 for pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists.

BLM spokesman John Asselin says If the fee increase is approved, drivers will be charged $15 per visit, motorcyclists will pay $10 and pedestrians and bicyclists will pay $5 by 2018. The fees for a one-time visit and an annual pass would also increase in 2023. Asselin says the additional money would be used to pay for trail maintenance, search-and-rescue costs, educational program and other upkeep costs.

The BLM will host three meetings to hear public comments on the proposal before sending it to a Resource Advisory Council for approval.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen