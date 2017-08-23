Officials Propose Raising Red Rock Canyon Park Fees

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Bureau of Land Management is considering raising the entrance fees for the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Las Vegas.
Currently, the park charges $7 for drivers and $3 for pedestrians, motorcyclists and bicyclists.
BLM spokesman John Asselin says If the fee increase is approved, drivers will be charged $15 per visit, motorcyclists will pay $10 and pedestrians and bicyclists will pay $5 by 2018. The fees for a one-time visit and an annual pass would also increase in 2023. Asselin says the additional money would be used to pay for trail maintenance, search-and-rescue costs, educational program and other upkeep costs.
The BLM will host three meetings to hear public comments on the proposal before sending it to a Resource Advisory Council for approval.