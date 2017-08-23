Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Police: Fatal Crash Driver May Have Been Racing

Filed Under: alta drive, fatal crash, Las Vegas news, South Buffalo Drive, Street Racing
Defocused shot of ambulance on a city street

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a driver involved in a fatal crash in which one person died and two were injured may have been street racing before the collision.

According to police, a 20-year-old male driver lost control of his 1993 Honda Civic Tuesday, drove through a median and struck a 2016 Kia Rio who had been driving in the opposite direction. The Kia was then hit by a van near the intersection of Alta and South Buffalo drives. Police say a 68-year-old woman inside the Kia was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Kia driver suffered moderate injuries.

Police say the Honda driver went to a hospital with “claimed” injuries.

Witnesses tell police they saw an unidentified red car racing with the Honda driver before the crash. Police have not announced any arrests and continue to investigate the crash.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen