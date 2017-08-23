Police: Fatal Crash Driver May Have Been Racing

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say a driver involved in a fatal crash in which one person died and two were injured may have been street racing before the collision.
According to police, a 20-year-old male driver lost control of his 1993 Honda Civic Tuesday, drove through a median and struck a 2016 Kia Rio who had been driving in the opposite direction. The Kia was then hit by a van near the intersection of Alta and South Buffalo drives. Police say a 68-year-old woman inside the Kia was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The Kia driver suffered moderate injuries.
Police say the Honda driver went to a hospital with “claimed” injuries.
Witnesses tell police they saw an unidentified red car racing with the Honda driver before the crash. Police have not announced any arrests and continue to investigate the crash.