Las Vegas Man Who Wants to be Own Lawyer Skips Court Appearance

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A 28-year-old North Las Vegas man accused of abducting and keeping teenage girls as sex slaves refused to leave his jail cell for a hearing about serving as his own attorney at his upcoming trial on 83 felony charges.

A state court judge in Las Vegas reset to Sept. 5 a date for Jimmy Carter Kim to ask to jettison his court-appointed lawyers and represent himself.

Trial is set to begin Oct. 16.

Kim has been jailed on $1.5 million bail since December 2015, when a 14-year-old Arizona girl walked into a Las Vegas-area convenience store and said she’d been kept captive for a month and raped repeatedly.

A 15-year-old Las Vegas girl provided Reno police with a similar account.

Kim faces the possibility of life in prison on multiple kidnapping and child sexual assault charges.

