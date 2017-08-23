Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

McCarran Introduces Nursing Suites For Travelers

LAS VEGAS - JUNE 12: An aerial view of Southwest Airlines planes parked at a gate at McCarran International Airport June 12, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The eighth busiest airport in North America is adding something unique. Earlier this month, McCarran International Airport opened three airport nursing suites that offer an intimate and private space for traveling nursing mothers.

“August is National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, a fitting time for us to roll out our nursing suites here at McCarran,” said Rosemary Vassiliadis, the airport’s director of aviation. “Whether they’re flying for work or leisure, we’re happy to provide breastfeeding moms with a clean and comfortable space of their own,” Vassiliadis said.

McCarran had 47.4 million passengers passing through in 2016.

Traveling mothers will find three nursing suites at McCarran. One located on the sky bridge connecting the C Concourse with the A and B gates. Another will be placed near the children’s play area in the D Concourse, and a third in Terminal 3 near Gate E-9. The suites are accessible to all and can be locked from the inside via an indicator deadbolt.

Created by Mamava, a company dedicated to transforming the culture of breast feeding by making it easier for more women to achieve their breast feeding goals. The Mamava suite is a self-contained, mobile pod with comfortable benches, a fold-down table, an electrical outlet for plugging in a breast pump, and a door that can be locked for privacy. The 4-foot by 8-foot pod is mean for individual use, but can fit more than one person, as well as mothers with babies and other children.

“We’re thrilled to support breastfeeding mamas traveling through McCarran International Airport,” said Sascha Mayer, Co-founder and CEO of Mamava. “Mamava pods provide flexibility for facilities and easy access for moms to use a breast pump or breast feed distraction free.

