Inaugural Just Add Water Street Festival Kicks Off Friday

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The first ever Last Friday, Just Add Water Street festival will kick off Friday, August 25 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Henderson’s historic Water Street, across from City Hall. Last Friday is a non-profit event that will bring the Henderson community together on the last Friday of each month, and advocate for local business while combinging art, live music, street performances, and food trucks.

The festival will commence with words from Henderson Mayor Debra March, and a “turning on the water” ceremony. Proceeds from the event will benefit a rotating selection of three local charities, including Lion Habitat Ranch, Safe House, and Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada.

Sponsors of Last Friday, Just Add Water Street Festival include the City of Henderson, Las Vegas Weekly, Levi’s, House of Blues, Jake Klein Photography, Lotus Broadcasting, and Findlay Volkswagen.

“We’re proud to be a sponsor alongside the City of Henderson for Last Friday,” said Mark De Pooter, publisher of Las Vegas Weekly. “As a Henderson-based company and trusted media source across Southern Nevada, it is important that we stay engaged, and encourage and support our community as far as our reach allows. We are all very excited about this festival happening in our own backyard in Henderson, so we didn’t think twice about getting our feet wet.”

Founded in 2017, the festival is scheduled for the last Friday of each month and combines emerging culinary and performing arts in historic downtown Henderson at the Water Street District. Creating a dedicated festival for the southeast community was a natural choice, as more than 290,000 people now call Henderson home. The first festival will feature and celebrate Las Vegas Weekly’s past and present Best of Vegas award honorees.

The festival hours will run from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a special VIP event starting at 6 p.m. for media, sponsors and donors. General admission to the event will always be complimentary. For more information, sponsorship opportunities or to donate, please visit http://www.justaddwaterstreet.com.