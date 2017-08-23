Alan Stock: Trump in Phoenix With CBS Reporter Steve Futterman

President Donald Trump opened his political rally in Phoenix with calls for unity and an assertion that “our movement is about love.” Then he erupted in anger. He blamed the media for the widespread condemnation of his response to violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists. And he shouted that he had “openly called for healing, unity and love” in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy and had simply been misrepresented in news coverage.
Before the President’s speech, Alan Stock spoke with CBS News correspondent Steve Futterman, who was with Trump in Phoenix. The pair talked about the potential clash between Trump supporters and protesters as well as the rest of the President’s Southwest trip.