Update: Jury Refuses To Convict In Nevada Ranch Standoff

Rancher Cliven Bundy speaks during a news conference near his ranch on April 24, 2014 in Bunkerville, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury in Las Vegas has refused to convict four accused gunman in a 2014 standoff with federal authorities near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy.

In a verdict that stunned Bundy supporters, the jury on Tuesday acquitted Ricky Lovelien and Steven Stewart of all 10 charges against them.

Defendants Scott Drexler and Eric Parker were found not guilty of most of the charges against them.

The jury did not reach verdicts on four charges against Parker and two charges against Drexler.

Prosecutors said the men conspired with Bundy family members and wielded weapons to threaten the lives of federal agents enforcing lawful court orders to remove Bundy cattle from public land after failing to pay grazing fees.

 

