RTC Cutting Prices For Local College Students, Faculty And Staff

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – As the fall 2017 college semester begins, the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) is giving budget and environmentally conscious students, faculty and staff at Southern Nevada’s higher education institutions with savings up to 60 percent on transit fare with it U-Pass.
The U-Pass is the RTC’s discounted transit pass program available to all students, faculty and staff enrolled at University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV), Nevada State College (NSC) and the College of Southern Nevada (CSN).
At $32.50 for a 30-day transit pass, students, faculty and staff receive a 50-percent discount on a full-fare monthly transit pass. A semester-ling transit pass can be purchased for $104, offering a 60-percent savings. The U-Pass can be used on any RTC transit route.
Passes are sold only at the RTC Administration Building or at select locations on the UNLV, CSN and NSC campuses. A valid student or faculty ID card from one of the qualifying schools must be shown to purchase and use the transit pass.
“Educations is at the heart of a community, and the RTC wants to assist college students, faculty and staff with their transportation needs,” said M.J. Maynard, RTC Deputy General Manager. “The U-Pass is a great option for the budget-minded and environmentally conscious,” said Maynard.
For more information on the RTC’s transit routes and fare program, visit rtcsnv.com or call 702-228-RIDE (7433) or you can download the rideRTC app on iPhone or Android.