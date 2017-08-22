Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Nevada Gaming Commission to Discuss Weed, Casinos

(credit David McNew / Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Gaming Commission hopes to address the problems the state’s legalization of recreational marijuana present during an upcoming special meeting.

The Las Vegas Sun reports the commission will meet Thursday to discuss ways to not allow the state’s gaming companies to be associated with something that is technically illegal.

Though the state has legalized recreational pot, using and selling marijuana is still a violation of federal law.

State gaming laws and regulations specifically prohibit behavior by gaming licensees that would discredit the industry.
Nevada’s gaming regulators say violating a federal law could do exactly that.

Members of the commission also worry the federal government may take a stronger interest in Nevada’s gaming industry if the state appears unconcerned about pot use.

