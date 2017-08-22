MLK Closed Most Of This Week In Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close Martin Luther King Boulevard between Mineral Avenue and Bonanza Road in downtown Las Vegas from 7 p.m., August 21, until 6 a.m., August 22, and then again from 7 p.m., August 22, until 6 a.m., August 23. Martin Luther King Boulevard will then be shut down again later in the week from 10 p.m., August 25, through 6 a.m., August 28.

The temporary closures are needed for bridge demolition and construction as part of Project Neon. That’s the nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of Interstate 15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue. Drivers should use caution when traveling through any work zone, always watch out for workers and construction signs, and take alternate routes if possible.

On Thursday thru Sunday of this week there will be more NDOT work, with nighttime bridge deck repairs along U.S. Highway 95 in east Las Vegas from 9 p.m. until 4 a.m., August 24 through August 26, resulting in the following lane restrictions:

*Thursday-Friday

The Eastern Avenue on ramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 9 p.m., August 24, until 4 a.m., August 25. Also, the outside lane at south bound U.S. Highway 95 at Eastern Avenue will be closed during the same time frame.

*Friday-Saturday

Two south bound U.S. Highway 95 lanes will be closed between Eastern Avenue and Charleston Boulevard from 9 p.m., August 25, until 4 a.m., August 26.

NDOT encourages people to plan ahead, so check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone and tablet app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).