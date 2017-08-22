Henderson Police Seek Carjacker Who Stabbed Uber Driver

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Henderson police are asking for the public’s help to find a carjacker who stabbed an Uber driver and stole his vehicle late last year, authorities said.
The attacked happened near the Equestrian Apartments on the 10700 block of Eastern Avenue around 10 p.m. on December 14, 2016, a Henderson city statement reported.
Investigators said the victim responded to the apartments to pick up a fare when the suspect slashed his neck, then carjacked his gold Chevrolet Captiva. The car was found later in Las Vegas near the 2800 block of Cedar St.
The victim suffered severe injuries to his neck, but did survive the attack.
The suspect was identified as a white or light-skinned man approximately 25 to 30 years old, between 5’10” and 6 feet tall and weighing between 150 and 175 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. The man also had a red tattoo under his right wrist.
Anyone with information about the attack or the suspect was asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.
One Comment
SLOWWWWWWWWWW news day.An eight month old story is the best they can do?