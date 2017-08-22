Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Henderson Police Seek Carjacker Who Stabbed Uber Driver

Filed Under: carjacking, Cedar Street, Eastern Avenue, Henderson, Las Vegas news, stabbing
KXNT file photo

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Henderson police are asking for the public’s help to find a carjacker who stabbed an Uber driver and stole his vehicle late last year, authorities said.

The attacked happened near the Equestrian Apartments on the 10700 block of Eastern Avenue around 10 p.m. on December 14, 2016, a Henderson city statement reported.

Investigators said the victim responded to the apartments to pick up a fare when the suspect slashed his neck, then carjacked his gold Chevrolet Captiva. The car was found later in Las Vegas near the 2800 block of Cedar St.

The victim suffered severe injuries to his neck, but did survive the attack.

The suspect was identified as a white or light-skinned man approximately 25 to 30 years old, between 5’10” and 6 feet tall and weighing between 150 and 175 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. The man also had a red tattoo under his right wrist.

Anyone with information about the attack or the suspect was asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Rick Eaton says:
    August 22, 2017 at 12:27 pm

    SLOWWWWWWWWWW news day.An eight month old story is the best they can do?

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen