Heidi Harris Show: President Trump On Afghanistan

By Heidi Harris
Filed Under: Afghanistan, American Flag, Heidi Harris Show, National Anthem, NFL, President Trump

President Trump gave a strategy speech on the war in Afghanistan Monday.  While no exact plans, timelines, troop estimates or other specific details were given by President Trump, Taliban leaders and left-wing media outlets appeared troubled by the language and tone used by Trump.

Heidi gave her response to the speech as well as her thoughts on the continued “protests” by NFL players. That led to a caller-driven segment about how disrespect for our military, the flag, and the country is plaguing society.

