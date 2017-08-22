Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In Las Vegas

By Debbie Hall

Labor Day was created as National holiday to honor those in the workforce with a day of rest and relaxation. Labor Day weekend can become a mini vacation with these fun activities in Las Vegas. Go out to the ballgame, marvel at fireworks, interact with pop culture, catch a concert or get active on a mountain.

Las Vegas 51s vs. Tacoma Rainiers baseball games

Cashman Field

850 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

www.milb.com

Date: Sept. 1, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.; Sept. 2, 2017 at 7:05 p.m.; Sept. 3, 2017 at 7:05 p.m. and Sept. 4, 2017 at 12:05 p.m.

Las Vegas 51s is a Triple-A affiliate professional baseball team of the New York Mets and member of the Pacific Coast League (Pacific Southern Division). Playing the Tacoma Rainiers, the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners for all four days, it is the last chance to enjoy America’s summer sport. Sept. 1 is fireworks night, Sept. 2 is Fan Appreciation Night and the season finale is Sept. 4.

Las Vegas’ Pop Culture Expo 2017

Cashman Center

850 N. Las Vegas Blvd.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

www.lvpopcultureexpo.com

Dates: Sept. 2, 2017 through Sept. 3, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

LV Pop Culture Expo celebrates everything that is pop culture. There are video games, vendors and special guests. Kevin Nash, known as Diesel, wrestler for World Championship Wrestling, Total Nonstop Action Wrestling and the World Wrestling Federation, will make an appearance. Guests are encouraged to dress up as a favorite pop culture character. All pop culture is part of the expo including comic books, televisions shows, movies, video games, sports and music.

Lee Canyon

6725 Lee Canyon Road

Las Vegas, NV 89124

(702) 385-2754

www.leecanyonlv.com

Dates: Sept. 1, 2017 through Sept. 4, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The summer season for Lee Canyon ends on Sept. 4, which is a perfect reason to enjoy the last days. Activities include scenic chairlift rides, disc golf, archery, hiking, a mini skateboard ramp, Onewheel Experience and patio games. Guests can enjoy hour-long archery sessions with instructors to provide coaching and guidance. Lee Canyon’s 18-hole disc golf course starts at 9,300 feet in elevation and leads players on a hike down through the resort’s mountain terrain to each hole. Scenic chairlift rides on the Sherwood lift offer sweeping views of Lee Canyon. With temperatures roughly 20 degrees cooler than in the Las Vegas Valley, Lee Canyon is a great exercise spot for fitness enthusiasts for hiking, running and mountain biking. There is a fee for parking.

Fireworks Over Pahrump

Pahrump Fireworks Launch Site

Gamebird Road and Fox Avenue (off Highway 160)

Pahrump, NV 89060

(775) 727-5107

www.visitpahrump.com

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 through Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 from 8 to 11 p.m.

The sky over Pahrump, just west of Las Vegas, will sparkle with fireworks over the Labor Day weekend. Fireworks Over Pahrump allows guests to shoot off their own fireworks in a safe and supervised environment as well as enjoy the show at the Pahrump Fireworks Launch Site. The site is first-come-first-served with a 30-minute time limit. However, those launching fireworks must obtain a special permit from one of the fireworks stores including Red Apple Fireworks, Area 51, Black Jack Fireworks, Phantom Fireworks and Extreme Pyro. Permits to launch fireworks are $5 per person.

Collective Soul

Downtown Rocks concert

Fremont Street Experience

425 Fremont St.

Las Vegas, NV 89101

(702) 678-5600

www.experiencevegas.com

Date: Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 from 9 to 10:30 p.m.

The Downtown Rocks summer concert series at the Fremont Street Experience continues with Collective Soul. The free concert will be held with VivaVision in the backdrop. The world’s largest video screen covers the five blocks, using 12.5 million digital lights and a 550,000-watt sound system to broadcast shows every 30 minutes. SlotZilla zipline starts at the world’s largest slot machine. The attraction includes lower Zipline and upper Zoomline and guests can zip down during concert and VivaVision broadcast.

