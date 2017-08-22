BIG3 Hoops Players Host Health And Wellness Event

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’re a fan of the National Basketball Association or NBA, or you’re a fan of the new BIG3 basketball league, now is your chance to meet some of those players.
On Wednesday, August 23, 2017, Target will serve as co-host to former Toronto Raptors player Jerome “Junkyard Dog” Williams, Marcus Banks, formerly with the Boston Celtics, and other BIG3 players as they debut their nationwide health and wellness event to benefit Las Vegas chapter of the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth. Williams and Bank, both current players in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league and huge community activists along with Las Vegas Councilman Ricki Barlow, NBA players Stephen Jackson, Brian Cook and Desmond Farmer, and the NBA player Hollywood Robinson and James Jones.
They’ll be giving their support and participate in Target’s national read along program together with Legends Shooting for Peace.
The event hosts children, boys and girls, ages 8-16 and will consist of a fun filled day of healthy snacks, reading time from Legends Shooting for Peace book authored by Jerome Williams and other BIG3 players as well as a shopping spree at select Target stores. In addition, the children will enjoy a special Q & A hour iwth Williams, Banks and all the BIG3 players.
Using their platform these players are in support of #DoUrPart initiative that has taken place during the BIG3 season to spread a positive message about how we all can #DoUrPart in any aspect of life. The BIG 3 player Jerome Williams are doing their part by helping to eradicate hunger and end homelessness through this health and wellness event.