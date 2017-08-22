AG Laxalt Reacts To President Trump’s Visit To Reno

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – On Tuesday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt issued a statement in anticipation of President Donald Trump’s scheduled visit to the American Legion convention in northern Nevada:
“Nevada has historically been blessed to have sitting presidents visit our great state and its citizens to discuss matters of interest and importance. Tomorrow’s (Wednesday) visit to the American Legion convention presents a unique opportunity for the president to address one of the largest veteran populations in the country. As an Iraq war veteran and former naval officer, I am grateful for his demonstrated commitment to our military communities, and look forward to greeting him alongside other elected officials.”
President Trump is expected to speak at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center. Roads in the area of the arena will be blocked off between 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.