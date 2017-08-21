Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Skateboarder Killed After Being Hit By Car Near Henderson

Filed Under: Henderson, Las Vegas news, Nevada Highway Patrol, skateboarder hit
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says a man on a skateboard has died after he was struck by a car southeast of Henderson.

Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the man was skateboarding near Boulder Highway and U.S. Highway 95 just after 5 a.m. Monday.

Stuenkel says the man was struck by a car and died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and troopers do not suspect the driver was impaired.

KSNV-TV reports the Clark County Coroner has not released the skateboarder’s identity.

