Skateboarder Killed After Being Hit By Car Near Henderson

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Nevada Highway Patrol says a man on a skateboard has died after he was struck by a car southeast of Henderson.
Trooper Chelsea Stuenkel told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that the man was skateboarding near Boulder Highway and U.S. Highway 95 just after 5 a.m. Monday.
Stuenkel says the man was struck by a car and died at the scene. The driver stayed at the scene and troopers do not suspect the driver was impaired.
KSNV-TV reports the Clark County Coroner has not released the skateboarder’s identity.