Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Reno Councilwoman Urges Trump to Skip Visit to Her Town

Filed Under: Donald Trump, Jenny Brekhus, Nevada news, Reno
U.S. President Donald Trump (L), with First Lady Melania Trump (C) and their son Barron (R), pumps his fists as they walk to the White House from Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House on August 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump is returning to Washington after his 2 week working vacation in New Jersey. (Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo - Pool/Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — A Reno city councilwoman is urging President Trump to reconsider his visit to her city planned this week because of the financial burden on local law enforcement agencies.

Councilwoman Jenny Brekhus said in a Facebook post Monday that this is a busy time of year for special events in Reno and that the police force already is working long hours. She also raised concerns that the sort violence that erupted during a white nationalist rally in Virginia earlier this month could resurface in northern Nevada.

Trump is scheduled to speak to the American Legion’s national convention Wednesday at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center.

Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve said in a statement Friday she hopes Trump uses the appearance to speak out in support of unity and to deliver a ” a strong message rejecting racism, hate and violence.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen