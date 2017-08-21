Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Jury Resumes Deliberations in Bundy Standoff Trial

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury in Las Vegas is deliberating again in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy.

Jurors returned to work Monday after spending a little more than two days last week going over five weeks of evidence in the case against Idaho defendants Scott Drexler, Eric Parker and Steven Stewart, and Ricky Lovelien of Montana and Oklahoma.

The jury is considering 10 charges including conspiracy, weapon possession and assault on a federal officer.

The trial is a prelude to another expected later this year for Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and two other defendants.

Six other defendants, including two other Bundy sons, are slated for trial next year.

