Henderson Daycare Worker Arrested for Abusing Child, 5

HENDERSON, Nev. (KXNT) – A daycare worker was arrested after police said video surveillance showed the woman abusing a 5-year-old child at a Henderson daycare, authorities confirmed.

Aleana Estepp was arrested Monday on a charge of felony child abuse over the incident that happened at the K.I.D.S. Academy
at 300 East Horizon Drive, a Henderson Police statement reported.

Investigators said reports and video surveillance found Estepp, 20, violently grabbed and tossed the child while under her care and supervision at the academy.

The mother of the victim reported the abuse to Henderson police earlier this month and provided video footage of the incident.

Estepp was being held at the Henderson Detention Center.

