Eclipse Bummer: Cloudy Skies Obscure Las Vegas View

Filed Under: Las Vegas news, National Weather Service, Nevada news, Reno, solar eclipse
Dramatic dark sky and black clouds

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Overcast skies are bringing occasional rain and obscuring views of the partial eclipse of the sun from the Las Vegas area, while hazy skies are forecast in the Reno area.

National Weather Service meteorologist Barry Pierce said Monday that the clearest skies in Nevada will probably be in the northeast part of the state, including Elko.

Pierce says the Las Vegas area averages 330 sunny days a year, but is just unlucky this time.

He says stormy weather including light rain and occasional thunderstorms is expected to remain in southern Nevada throughout the day.

Isolated thunderstorms are also forecast across the center of the state, from Tonopah to Ely.

