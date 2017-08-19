Man Arrested in Las Vegas Strip Club Threats

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection to multiple bomb and shooting threats made to a topless club in 2016.
Las Vegas police accuse 33-year-old Christopher Adam Watkins of using Facebook Messenger to send messages to Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas, threatening to blow up the strip club during a Super Bowl party if management didn’t pay up.
Watkins was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of making terroristic threats and extortion. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a competency hearing.
Las Vegas police tracked Watkins through social media during the monthslong investigation leading to his arrest.