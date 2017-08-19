Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Man Arrested in Las Vegas Strip Club Threats

Filed Under: Christopher Adam Watkins, Larry Flynt's Hustler Club, Las Vegas news, terroristic threats
PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man has been arrested in connection to multiple bomb and shooting threats made to a topless club in 2016.

Las Vegas police accuse 33-year-old Christopher Adam Watkins of using Facebook Messenger to send messages to Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas, threatening to blow up the strip club during a Super Bowl party if management didn’t pay up.

Watkins was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges of making terroristic threats and extortion. He was scheduled to appear in court on Friday for a competency hearing.

Las Vegas police tracked Watkins through social media during the monthslong investigation leading to his arrest.

