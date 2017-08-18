Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Solar Eclipse 2017: Watch the Live Stream, Vegas Viewing Spots & More!

Photo courtesy Thinkstock

It’s one of the most hotly anticipated celestial events since…well, forever. The solar eclipse stretching all the way across the U.S. hits Monday morning in Las Vegas, beginning around 9 a.m.  And we’ve got your live stream link right here — along with some other critical eclipse information to help you sound like you know what you’re talking about when you’re chatting with friends or co-workers.

Find the best spots in Vegas to check out the show…or make your own eclipse viewer. Don’t say we never gave you anything!

SOLAR ECLIPSE 2017

LIVE STREAM: Check Out LIVE Eclipse Coverage 
FAQ: 8 Helpful Facts to Enjoy the Eclipse
WATCH PARTIES: 5 Cool Places in Vegas to Watch the Eclipse
ECLIPSE GLASSES?: 5 Ways to Make Your Own Eclipse Viewer

