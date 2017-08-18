Solar Eclipse 2017: 5 Cool Las Vegas Places to Watch

If you want to see Monday’s solar eclipse, you should do everything in your power to make it happen. There won’t be another complete solar eclipse viewable until 2024. If you’re in the Vegas area and want to take in the event (happening between about 9 a.m. and noon Monday), here are five great locations to join up with others and see this celestial phenomena.

1. College of Southern Nevada Planetarium; 3200 E. Cheyenne Ave., North Las Vegas

If you’re a space nut, this could be ground zero to check out the eclipse in all your science-nerd glory. The planetarium will be open to the public and telescopes will be available to take a look at the sun firsthand. Astronomers there will also be showing live streams of the eclipse coming from all over the world to give you the planetary view of what’s happening. The planetarium is also expected to be one of the last places you can find approved eclipse viewing glasses, with a final 1,500 expected to go on sale Monday morning.

2. Lake Mead National Recreation Area; 10 Lakeshore Rd., Boulder City

The visitors center at Lake Mead is holding their own viewing party from 9 a.m. to noon. Park rangers will be equipped with a solar telescope and solar glasses for viewers to use. The event is also free.

3. Red Rock Canyon Visitors Center; 1000 Scenic Loop Dr., Las Vegas

The Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center doesn’t just want you to take in the eclipse…they want you to learn about it as well. They’ve got eclipse-focused talks set for 9, 10 and 11 a.m. along with tabletops, glasses and other activities for you to enjoy the event.

4. Silverton Casino Viewing Party; 3333 Blue Diamond Rd., Las Vegas

The Silverton is one of the Vegas casinos getting into the eclipse party act, including 1,000 free pairs of solar eclipse glasses to their first guests starting their box office at 8 a.m. Monday. Guests will trek up to the fifth floor of the parking garage to check out the eclipse and party it up. Silverton Rewards Club members will even get 70% their Seasons lunch buffet after the viewing. Win-win!

5. Watch Magician Dixie Dooley Move a Mountain; Mt. Charleston; 2525 Kyle Canyon Rd., Las Vegas

Okay, this one’s a little out there…but would you like to see the eclipse AND watch a magician move a mountain at the same time? Las Vegas practitioner of mysticism Dixie Dooley says as the sun begins to dim over Mt. Charleston at 9:09 a.m. Monday, he’ll be measuring the mountain’s position, which WILL MOVE by four inches over the next three hours. No seriously, he says it’ll happen. If you meet up with him near Cathedral Rock, you can find out for yourself if he’s right!