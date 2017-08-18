Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

North Las Vegas Church Peace Vigil Set For Sunday

Filed Under: First AME Church, Las Vegas news, North Las Vegas, peace vigil

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — A Las Vegas area church is hosting a vigil in light of the deadly Charlottesville protests and is urging attendees not to bring signs or posters.

The First AME Church in North Las Vegas says people should instead “come with open hands and hearts.”

The interfaith event will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday.

It’s also being sponsored by the NAACP, Anti-Defamation League, Interfaith Council of Southern Nevada and the Jewish Federation.

The church said they’re taking a stand for peace and unity and denouncing anti-Semitism, racism and bigotry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen