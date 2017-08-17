Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

More Seats For Passengers At Reno-Tahoe Airport

A Southwest Airlines passenger jet makes its final approach to Tampa International Airport May 23, 2008, in Tampa, Florida. (Photo credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Tourism officials say the Reno-Tahoe International Airport has increased its airline seat capacity throughout the past two years, but the total number of seats is still lower than it was before the 2008 recession.

Nine airlines using the airport provide a total of about 5 million seats, down from the total of 6.5 million seats the airport had in 2008.

For comparison, capacity at McCarran International Airport is around 28.3 million seats a year.

Regional Air Service Corp. vice chairman Stephen Ascuaga said capacity in Reno has grown from 3.2 percent to 9.4 percent annually since 2014.

 

 

 

