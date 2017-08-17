Metro’s Explorer Program Now Accepting New Members

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Have you ever wanted to get an up close look at how the criminal justice system works? Now is your chance.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Law Enforcement Explorer Program is now forming its fall class.
The program offers young adults a unique view of the criminal justice system through training, practical experiences, competition and other activities. Also, the program promotes personal growth through character development, respect for the rule of law, physical fitness, good citizenship and patriotism. Explorers see exactly what it takes to be an officer on the streets, how to process crime scenes, and how to take 9-1-1 emergency calls.
Now in its 39th year, the Explorer Program has helped hundreds of young adults secure employment in the criminal justice field both locally and abroad.
Candidates must be between the ages of 16 and 20 years, 6 months, be of good moral character, have no felony convictions or lengthy criminal history, must pass a thorough police background investigation and must be motivated and willing to volunteer time in our community.
For more information about the program including the online application, go to http://www.LVMPDExplorers.com. Prospective members may apply through August 28, 2017.