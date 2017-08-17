Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Thousands From Armored Car

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man pleaded guilty on Wednesday to using a baseball bat to rob more than $200,000 from an armored vehicle and for stealing 18 firearms, including a suppressor, from a gun store, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.
31-year old Anthony Jovan Green of Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to one count each of interference with commerce by robbery and theft from a Federal Firearms Licensee. United States District Judge James C. Mahan accepted the guilty plea and scheduled sentencing for November 16, 2017.
According to admissions made in the plea agreement, Greene and at least one other co-conspirator were both armed with baseball bats and robbed a Garda Cash Logistics armored truck on October 5, 2012. One of the robbers used a baseball bat to hit the driver causing the driver to drop a bag containing about $210,889. Green and his accomplice grabbed the moneybag filled with cash and ran. Greene further admitted that on September 8, 2016, he robbed the 2nd Amendment Gun shop at 4570 N. Rancho Drive, Suite #4, in Las Vegas. Greene stole a total of 18 handguns, rifles, and a suppressor from the display cases and racks inside of the business.
At the time of sentencing, the interference with commerce by robbery charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine and the theft from a Federal Firearms Licensee charge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
The case is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the FBI, and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip N. Smith Jr.