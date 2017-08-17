Henderson Seeks Nominations For Heart Of The City Award

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The City of Henderson is accepting nominations for the Heart of the City Award, which recognizes people who have performed exceptional acts of kindness. The award is administered by the city’s Be Kind Committee, which promotes the benefits associated with incorporating acts of kindness into the way of life for the people who live, learn, work and play in the City of Henderson.
The award is presented annually to a citizen or city employee who has demonstrated distinctive service or acts of kindness that have enriched the lives of the community. Nominations are open to people of all ages and are accepted through October 1. Printable nomination forms are available online at cityofhenderson.com. The award will be presented in November.
For more information about the Heart of the City Award or the city’s Be Kind initiative, call 702-267-4103 or visit cityofhenderson.com.