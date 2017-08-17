Henderson Dropping Pet Adoption Fees This Weekend

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – The city of Henderson is joining nearly 700 other animal shelters across the country in an effort to place every adoptable animal into a loving home. For the first time, the City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility will participate in “Clear the Shelters.” In partnership with Telemundo Las Vegas, the shelter is joining hundreds of animal shelters across the country in a nationwide effort to find all shelter pets loving forever homes.

The City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility is hosting its first Clear the Shelters event on Saturday and Sunday, August 19 and 20, 2017. The shelter will be open for the first time ever on a Sunday as they attempt to clear the shelter by adopting all of the animals to wonderful and loving homes.

All adoptions will be half price:

*Cats/kittens are regularly $80. On August 19 & 20, they’re will be an adoption fee of $40, and Henderson residents will receive an additional 50 percent off.

*Dogs/puppies are regularly $90. On August 19 & 20, they’re adoption fees will only be $45.

Again Henderson residents will receive an additional 50 percent off.

*Rabbits are regularly $35. This weekend, they can be adopted for $17.50, with people who live in Henderson, receiving an additional 50 percent off.

These fees include the routine vaccines, spay or neuter surgery if not already done, microchip ID and registration, and Rabies tag or Henderson License (depending on where you live). Anyone adopting who has animals at home must provide pet(s) current rabies vaccination and spay/neuter paperwork to get licensed, no exceptions. If pets are already licensed with City of Henderson, this does not apply.

“Our goal this year, is to truly ‘clear our shelter’ and give every adoptable animal a forever home,” said Lt. Lisa Mattingly, City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Administrator. “Clear the Shelter is an example of how the community can come together and we can rally to help our shelter animals find loving homes. Our ultimate goal is to make a positive impact across the City of Henderson and the Las Vegas Valley,” Mattingly said.

The City of Henderson Animal Care and Control Facility will be open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Clear the Shelters Days. However, adoptions close at 4:30 p.m. Anyone who would like to adopt a pet during the event must have their furry friend chosen before 4:30 p.m.