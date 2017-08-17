Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Gore to Give Keynote at US Clean Energy Summit in Vegas

Filed Under: Al Gore, Brian Sandoval, clean energy summit, Harry Reid, Las Vegas news
Former Vice President Al Gore, chairman of Generation Investment Management and chairman of The Climate Reality Project, participates in a panel discussion at the New York Times 2015 DealBook Conference at the Whitney Museum of American Art on November 3, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for New York Times)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Vice President Al Gore has agreed to be the keynote speaker at a national clean energy summit in Las Vegas this fall.

Former Nevada Democratic Sen. Harry Reid and Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval are co-hosting the Oct. 13 event.

Reid launched the first summit 10 years ago, and Gore — who won the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize — was the keynote speaker in 2009.

Reid said that Gore is the “most prominent environmental activist in the world today.”

The ex-Senate majority leader says Gore will help lead a bipartisan conversation about the importance of developing clean energy to combat climate change at the October gathering with the theme “Integrating Innovation.”

Sandoval says Gore has played a key role in stressing the need for state and local governments to help create clean energy solutions through infrastructure and local economies.

