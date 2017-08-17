Execution Reset Amid Nevada Lethal Injection Plan Challenge

VIRGINIA - UNDATED: In this undated handout photo from the Virginia Department of Corrections, shows the table in which convicted sniper John Allen Muhammad will be put to death. Muhammad, 48, is set to die by injection in a Virginia prison, seven years after he and his teenage accomplice terrorized the area in and around the nation's capital for three weeks. (Photo by Virginia Department of Corrections via Getty Images)

Arizona officials said Monday they are changing the drugs they use in executions after an inmate in July gasped repeatedly over the course of nearly two hours while being put to death. (Getty Images)