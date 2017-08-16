Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Vegas Man Accused of Threat to Heller Over Health Care Vote

August 16, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Dean Heller, Las Vegas, Richard Holley, threatening note

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas man accused of leaving a note threatening to kill U.S. Sen. Dean Heller over the Republican’s vote on health care was identified on security video by family members and tracked by police through his handwriting in a 2004 police report.

A judge on Wednesday set Richard Brent Holley’s bail at $15,000, ordered him to surrender two firearms and to stay on house arrest pending an Oct. 2 preliminary hearing of evidence in the case.

Holley wasn’t asked to enter a plea to extortion, burglary and intimidating a public officer charges.

His lawyer, Michael Becker, says Holley has health problems and cares at home for his wife, who has severe ailments and has trouble getting around.

A police report accuses the 62-year-old Holley of writing that if he was going to die because of Heller’s vote on the health care bill, he was going to take Heller with him.

