Vegas Jury Deliberating Fate of 4 in Bundy Standoff Case

August 16, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Cliven Bundy, federal trial, Las Vegas news, ranch standoff
Jason Patrick and Ryan Bundy (R), one of the protest leaders, talk as they join other protesters at the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge on January 15, 2016 near Burns, Oregon. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal jury in Las Vegas is deliberating in the retrial of four men accused of wielding assault weapons against federal agents in a 2014 standoff near the Nevada ranch of anti-government figure Cliven Bundy.

The six men and six women resumed deliberations Wednesday after a prosecutor on Tuesday summarized five weeks of evidence and testimony — and defense lawyers refused to make closing arguments.

Jurors had heard from two defendants, although Chief U.S. District Judge Gloria Navarro ordered them to disregard testimony of one who she said deliberately failed to abide by rules of evidence that she set before trial.

The four men were among six defendants whose trial earlier this year ended with a jury finding two guilty of some charges but unable to reach verdicts on the others.

