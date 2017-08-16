Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Emergency Deer, Antelope Hunts Due to Nevada to Wildfires

August 16, 2017 2:44 PM
Filed Under: hunting seasons, Nevada news, Nevada Wildlife Commission
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Fallow deer bucks rest in the long grass in Richmond Park on August 13, 2011 in London, England. Richmond Park is the largest of the capital's Royal Parks and home to 300 red deer and 350 fallow deer. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
File photo of deer with antlers. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada’s Wildlife Commission has approved a series of emergency hunting seasons this fall to help reduce antelope and mule deer populations in parts of northeast Nevada ravaged by wildfires.

State wildlife biologists say fires already have destroyed more than 500 square miles (1,295 sq. kilometers) of crucial winter range in Elko County that will be unable to sustain enough food and habitat for existing herds this winter.

As a result, the commission agreed Saturday to issue 700 tags for female deer and 700 tags for younger antelope with horns shorter than their ears deer during the “emergency depredation hunts.”

Two separate antelope hunts will be held between Sept. 25 and Oct. 9. One antler-less deer hunt is planned Oct. 10-Oct. 31, and the other Nov. 5-Nov. 20.

Hunters can apply online beginning Thursday through Aug. 25 at http://www.huntnevada.com

