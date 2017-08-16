DA Wolfson Announces Bid For Re-Election

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has announced that he plans to seek re-election to the office in 2018. Official filing for the 2018 election begins in March of 2018. However, Wolfson is committed to continuing his work as the District Attorney and wants the community to know his intentions now.

“I am humbled and flattered by the variety of elected positions I have been approached to consider in the 2018 election cycle,” said Wolfson. “However, I initiated many very important reforms for the District Attorney’s office that I want to continue to implement. Therefore, my heart remains with the District Attorney’s Office. It is a very important job. We are doing great work here and it’s critical that my law enforcement initiatives go forward and remain the focus of this office.” The breadth of my legal career has allowed me to bring to the office a unique perspective to better improve law enforcement from several angles with creative solutions,” Wolfson added.

With public safety as his top priority, Wolfson is focusing on stronger approaches to reducing violent crimes. In this effort, he is committed to tacking the problem of backlogged murder cases and establishing the recently approved 3rd Grand Jury, which will hear primarily violent crime cases.

Wolfson has made good on his promise to be transparent in the handling of all officer involved shootings by producing a comprehensive report for each incident and making it available on the office’s website.

Also, Wolfson created the first Conviction Review Unit (CRU) in the state of Nevada. This unit reviews claims of actual innocence by convicted felons. The CRU recently exonerated a man who spent 22 years in prison for a crime he most likely didn’t commit. He was released from prison and is now home with his family.

Wolfson was first appointed by the Board of Clark County Commissioners to be the District Attorney in February of 2012. He was elected by the voters to a full four-year term in 2014. Prior to becoming the District Attorney, Wolfson was a Las Vegas City Councilman for eight years. He has been a licensed attorney in Las Vegas since 1981.