AG Laxalt Seeks Amendment To Sex Trafficking Law

CARSON CITY (KXNT) – On Wednesday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt and a bi-partisan coalition of 49 other state and territorial attorneys general sent a letter urging Congress to affirm that all law-enforcement agencies keep their traditional authority to fight sex trafficking. The letter ask representatives to amend the Communications Decency Act (CDA) to clarify that states, localities and territories keep authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of child sex trafficking wherever they operate, including online. The simple word addition to the CDA proposed in this letter will help to ensure that children are effectively protected throughout the entire country, in all courts.

“State and local law enforcement continue to be at the front lines of stopping the sexual exploitation of children within their jurisdictions,” said Laxalt. “This letter asks Congress to clarify Nevada and other states’ authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of these heinous crimes.”

The letter explains how the intention of the CDA was to protect children from indecent online material, not to place facilitators of child sex trafficking outside the reach of law enforcement. The coalition of attorneys general ask Congress to review how the CDA is being used as a shield by those who profit from prostitution and crimes against children. In some cases, courts have interpreted certain provisions of the CDA to provide immunity from state prosecution to online classified advertisement sites that promote and profit from human trafficking.