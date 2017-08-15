UNR Student Won’t Be Expelled For Hateful Virginia Rally

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The president of the University of Nevada, Reno says a UNR student who gained notoriety for rallying with white nationalists in Virginia will not be expelled or lose his university job.
Peter Cytanovic, who also goes by the name Peter Cvjetanovic, was photographed with a group of demonstrators on Friday carrying a torch on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where a rally turned deadly the next day.
UNR President Marc Johnson said Tuesday the school “unequivocally rejects the positions and ideology” espoused by the white supremacists. But he says UNR also stands for the basic principles of the Constitution, including free speech and the right to peacefully assemble.
He says campus police and the Office of Student Conduct concluded there is no legal reason to expel Cytanovic or terminate his employment.