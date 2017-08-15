Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

UNR Student Won’t Be Expelled For Hateful Virginia Rally

August 15, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: Charlottesville, hate rally, Nevada news, Peter Cvjetanovic, Reno news, UNR
Reno Nevada Entrance Sign; Photo by Thinkstock

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The president of the University of Nevada, Reno says a UNR student who gained notoriety for rallying with white nationalists in Virginia will not be expelled or lose his university job.

Peter Cytanovic, who also goes by the name Peter Cvjetanovic, was photographed with a group of demonstrators on Friday carrying a torch on the campus of the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, where a rally turned deadly the next day.

UNR President Marc Johnson said Tuesday the school “unequivocally rejects the positions and ideology” espoused by the white supremacists. But he says UNR also stands for the basic principles of the Constitution, including free speech and the right to peacefully assemble.

He says campus police and the Office of Student Conduct concluded there is no legal reason to expel Cytanovic or terminate his employment.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen