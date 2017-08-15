Listen Online - Listen on Mobile Radio.com | Mobile App Info

Marriage License Office Changing Hours In Laughlin

August 15, 2017 2:17 PM
LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – If you’re looking to get hitched by the Colorado River, then keep reading.

The County Clerk’s Marriage License Office in Laughlin is changing one of the three days it’s open in an effort to better accommodate the tourists and residents there.

The office is currently open from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday’s Friday and Saturdays.

Starting on October 9, the Laughlin office will instead be open on Mondays, Friday and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

“This change will hopefully make it more convenient for those who arrive in Laughlin on a Sunday, or those who are planning a mid-week wedding,” said County Clerk Lynn Goya.

The County Clerk’s Marriage License Bureau issues more than 80,000 marriage licenses every year. More information about marriage licenses is available online at http://www.clarkcountynv.gov/clerk.

